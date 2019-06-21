GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bennett College President, Dr. Phyllis Worthy Dawkins is leaving her position. The College’s Board of Trustees announced Dawkins left her position on Friday less than two years as head of the historic HBCU.

Dawkins helped raise more than $9.5 million for the college as part of the Stand With Bennett Campaign to restore its accreditation.

“We thank Dr. Dawkins for her time and contribution to Bennett College, especially her leadership during challenging times and her dedication to the Bennett Community,” said Dr. Gladys Robinson, chairwoman of the Bennett College Board of Trustees and North Carolina State Senator. “We look forward to securing new leadership that will take the College to the next level.”

A transition team will now lead the college during its search to find a president. It will be headed by Dr. Gwendolyn O’Neal, an alumna, who has been named interim President, effective immediately.

