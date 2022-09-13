‘We loved her deeply’: Professor at Bennett College dies

Tennille Foust died Tuesday morning.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A professor who taught at Bennett College has died.

Tennille Foust died Tuesday morning, according to Bennett College.

"Our hearts are very heavy. One of our beloved angels earned her heavenly wings today. Tennille Foust, professor, director, producer, chief student advocate, colleague, friend, and auntie to Bennett students. We loved her deeply and she loved us,” read a statement from Bennett College sent to WFMY News 2.

A school spokesperson said Bennett College President Suzanne Walsh gathered the college campus Tuesday morning and the alumnae Tuesday afternoon to share the news and provide a space for grieving and support to each other.

