Benton Convention Center reopens with social distancing measures in place

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Benton Convention Center is once again open and hosting events.
The Benton Convention Center can reopen under the state’s Phase 3 provisions. However, they’re restricted to 30% of room capacity or 100 people seated. Therefore, the Benton Convention Center can accommodate 100 seated people each in the Winston and Salem ballrooms and in the Piedmont Hall on the lower level. Staff said breakout rooms will have lesser capacity depending on their size.
The center is taking a number of steps to provide deep cleaning and enforce social distancing measures.
The convention has hired more housekeeping staff, and purchased additional sanitizing equipment. Employees must undergo a daily wellness check and wear masks and gloves.
The convention center has also added the following:
- Added 60 hand-sanitizing stations throughout the convention center.
- Acquired 50 Plexiglass food shields.
- Placed rope and stanchions to encourage one-way traffic in public spaces.
- Installed floor signs encouraging social distancing throughout the convention center.
- Placed “Mask Required” signs on all exterior doors.
- Placed signs reminding guests that they must be in seats except to enter, leave, visit the restroom, and obtain food or drink.
- Placed “stop signs” at all main doors stating the symptoms of COVID-19 and asking visitors to not enter the building if they have the symptoms.
- Placed signs in all restrooms reminding guests to wash their hands.
- Placed 12 large signs throughout the building to reinforce best practices during the pandemic.