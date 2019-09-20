GREENSBORO, N.C. — In another sign of North Carolina's importance in Campaign 2020, Senator Bernie Sanders made three stops in Greensboro Friday.

First he visited the International Civil Rights Center and Museum. Campaign staff says that was a private event so the Senator could really take in the museum's message.

Then he made a surprise stop at the climate change strike protest in Downtown Greensboro - telling hundreds we need to cut carbon emissions. He hopes to cut carbon pollution 40 percent by 2030 and 80 percent by 2050.

His campaign says that can happen by repealing fossil fuel subsidies and investing in green energy.

"If we do not do that, within the next 12 years there will be irreparable, irreparable harm and damage done to our country and countries all over the world," Sanders said.

Finally he joined a celebrity panel at Bennett College including Doctor Cornell West, rapper Killer Mike and actor Danny Glover.





