WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is making an appearance in Winston-Salem next Thursday.

An official campaign rally hosted by Bernie Sanders for North Carolina was announced Friday.

The event will take place at C.E. Gaines Center at Winston-Salem State University located at 601 South Martin Luther King Jr Dr with doors opening at 10 a.m. To RSVP to the event, click here.

The visit comes on the heels of rallies in Durham and Charlotte last week that drew more than 5,200 attendees.

The announcement follows news of 15 progressive leaders from across the state of North Carolina backing the senator’s presidential campaign.

As early voting continues across the state, a recent North Carolina primary poll shows Bernie Sanders leading the Democratic field among likely voters in the Tar Heel State.

Volunteers and supporters will cast ballots for Bernie Sanders at the one-stop early voting site at Winston-Salem State University, immediately following the rally.

