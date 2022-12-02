Best buys in December: 35 items that have dropped in price

Consumer Reports tracked these items. Check out the deals on everything from iPads to coffee makers.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you feel like you’ve missed out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings, Consumer Reports says don’t fret. These seasonal sales often extend into the month of December, so you can save money and check things off that long gift list just in time to sit back and enjoy the holidays.

Consumer Reports tracked 35 products that typically get the deepest discounts in December, including popular gift items like headphones, smart speakers, and tablets. Here are the top products to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy.

Dazzle the ears with a new pair of high-end headphones. CR spotted these Sony wireless Earbuds for $52 dollars off on Amazon, the deal price is now $228.

Next, give the gift that’ll perk up the morning of any coffee lover. The Cuisinart Drip Coffee Maker is $139.99 (normally $199) at Bed Bath & Beyond. CR says the appliance is very versatile, brewing K- Cups and drip coffee, and is built to last.

Surprise your loved one with a brand-new tablet. CR has seen the Apple iPad Pro for $799.99 at Best Buy, a significant discount on a high-end Apple product. The normal price is $1,099.99.

There are gifts for the more practical types, like the stick vac by Tineco for $349.99 at Amazon. The high-end cordless model stick-vac cleaned up in CR’s vacuum tests and is $50 off.