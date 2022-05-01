Best friends turned business partners start candle company based in Greensboro

Deja Alston from Greensboro and JaLisa Stevens from Clayton started makeScents, LLC right in the Triad with the goal of helping others.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two college classmates turned best friends decided to take a leap of faith by launching a new business in the middle of a pandemic.

Deja Alston from Greensboro and JaLisa Stevens from Clayton started makeScents, LLC back in April 2020 right in the Triad with the goal of helping others.

The two met while studying at UNC-Charlotte and took their unbreakable bond and some down time during the pandemic and put it to work.

“We were brainstorming a way to start a business, when the pandemic hit, we were always wanting to do something, but when everything shut down…it gave us a little bit more time with our schedules to come up with ideas,” Alston said. “We researched and started looking at videos and really started being intentional with where we were shopping, and what we were using, and we did that for about a year.”

Their brainstorming eventually sparked an idea that would soon come to life.

“We toyed with a bunch of ideas, as far as business ideas, and nothing really connected with us…but then the lightbulb went off,” Stevens said. “Candles are never out of season, it’s something everyone loves and enjoys.”

Both Alston and Stevens see the business as an inspiration for the next generation, and for generations to come.

“My 5-year-old son William loves it. It’s like a big science experiment to him. I love that he wants to participate in the legacy inn we’re trying to build,” Alston said.

Alston and Stevens dream of one day taking makeScents to a whole new level with a physical shop and one that could house wine and paint events, as well as events for the community.

“In the end, it’s more than just candles,” Alston said. “The vision, the purpose, the outcome of it all, knowing it is going to happen, and as long as we keep working towards that, I’m going to keep pushing towards that, and keep pushing for my business.”

PHOTOS | Best friends turned business partners start candle company based in Greensboro 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.