Sheriff Sam Page said a gun was reported on campus, but a weapon has not been found.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Bethany Community School is under lockdown Friday afternoon, according to Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page.

Page said the sheriff's office got a call about a possible student with a gun on campus.

Officers are on the scene searching the school. No weapon has been found.

The school is on lockdown as of this report.

Parents were notified about the situation shortly after 1 p.m.