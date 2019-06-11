Anytime you donate you want to make sure the money is going to the cause or the person you've intended it to go to. But, in the midst of tragedy, scammers can sometimes take advantage of a situation setting up false fundraising pages.

The family of Noah Chambers noticed that this was beginning to happen to them as phony pages with Noah's name or picture started to pop up. This on the heels of one of the most difficult and emotional days with Noah's Honor Walker through the halls of Brenner Children's Hospital, and subsequent flag-raising and prayer outside in his memory.

Noah's uncle, Michael Smith, has a message to scammers.

"I wish that they would stop, that they would think first, that this could’ve easily been their family," he said, "This is a tragedy that could’ve happened to any family, to any child that was out [there]. It just so happened that the stars aligned and it was Noah that night."

He says, his nephew embodied all it was to be a kid enjoying life. During the Honor Walk, he says, he couldn't help but be proud of him.

"It was very emotional. Honestly, I was proud. I couldn’t help but smile because of all the support that I had seen in the hallway. And to know that my little nephew, who is 11, would be a hero to so many people… I couldn’t help but smile and just be so proud of him for the work that he was doing."

If you want to help the Chambers family, we've included several ways to help below:

#NoahStrong t-shirts created by Abigail Hall on CustomInk

t-shirts created by Abigail Hall on CustomInk Wendy's in Kernersville or King will hold a fundraiser on November 7th from 5-8 pm

Benefit for Noah Chamber's expenses on November 9th starting at 4 pm at The Refuge, 213 S 2nd Avenue, Mayodan. There will be music, superheroes, face painting, a food truck, raffle baskets and more.

Texas Roadhouse at 2414 Battleground Avenue, Greensboro, is hosting a 10% donation night for the Chambers family on November 14 from 4 to 10 pm.

Benefit Ride In Memory Of Noah Chambers beginning on November 16 at 10 am, at Crossroads, 874 Brown's Chapel Road, Gibsonville.

Two GoFundMe pages, organized by Michael Smith and Maria Manring.

The BBB sent us these tips on how to avoid phony fundraising pages:

If it’s an individual asking for help, contact the organizer directly and ask what assurance you have that the victim or victims will actually receive the monies. If you don’t get a response or don’t like the response, it’s probably a scam. Protect other people and the person who needs help and report your concerns by clicking "Report Campaign" directly on the GoFundMe campaign page.

Watch out for appeals that bring tears to your eyes, but tell you nothing about how your donation will be used.

“Also be aware that if you give to one of these campaigns, there’s a chance a scammer, not a real victim, will receive the money – and you have to be ok with that,” says Lechelle Yates, Director of Communications.

RELATED: 11-Year-Old’s Legacy Lives On | Noah Chambers Receives First Honor Walk At Brenner Children’s Hospital

RELATED: 'I Never Thought in a Million Years That I'd Have to be Laying My 11-Year-Old Down' | Dad On Losing Son Noah Chambers

RELATED: Noah Chambers is Saving Up to Seven Lives After His Death, Family Says

RELATED: 'He is in a Better Place': Father of Noah Chambers Says 11-Year-Old Has Died After Car Hit Him While Trick-or-Treating

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE