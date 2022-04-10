Roofing company, BBB warn about scams after severe weather

The Attorney General's office says you should avoid dealing with roofers who unexpectedly show up at your door.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When storms move through our area, it opens the door for scams, especially when it comes to your roof.

But, if you know what to look out for, it will save you a lot of money and headaches.

According to Attorney General Josh Stein’s office, contractors will often target neighborhoods that have recently experienced severe weather...just like we experienced last weekend.

Wind and hail storms are the most common causes of roof damage.

Owners of Oxendine and Son roofing encourage you to check your roof after every storm and if something looks off, call a professional.

"Take a look at your roof. See if you have any missing tabs or anything. A lot of times a tab will blow up and sometimes they’ll blow off the roof," said Owner, Ronnie Oxendine, "always call a professional to come out and take a look at your roof, don’t ask a neighbor. The best they can do is leave it up to a professional.”

When it comes to selecting a roofing company, Oxendine says you need to do your homework.

Checking with the Better Business Bureau is always a great place to start.

The Attorney General's office also says most roofers will not seek out door-to-door sales.

If someone knocks at your door, don’t fall for their sales pitch.

"There’s a lot of people out there with a smooth, talking salesman and nice flashy vehicle. They will get you to sign the contract and then they will sub it out to somebody else. They’ll show up in a totally different vehicle in a totally different group of guys," said Oxendine.

Lechelle Yates with the BBB says the easiest way to avoid scams or poor work is to contact your insurance company.

They can send out a company that will inspect your roof, isolate the damage and work with you on repairs.

"Unscrupulous roofing companies have been known to go up on your roof and create damage, just so they can get a job. If you don't have a referral, then you can also look at a list of contractors that are accredited with us(BBB). You can put in a request for a quote and they will come out, look at your roof and do an inspection. Those I would trust not to do any damage to your roof if you wanted them to come out and have an inspection before your insurance adjuster could get there," said Yates.

Yates also says, after severe weather, be aware of tree companies showing up offering work as well.

Also with any contractor, never be quick to sign a contract or pay for part of the work before you research the company.

According to the Attorney General's office, North Carolina law does allow you to cancel a contract within three days, in some instances.