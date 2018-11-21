GREENSBORO, N.C.-- There's a good chance you've got holiday shopping on the mind.

But the one thing scammers hope you give them is access to your personal information.

It all starts with an email from someone posing as shipping company like FedEx.

"You may receive an email from somebody that’s a retailer or some type shipper saying that there’s been a problem with your package. I need to verify information," Kevin Hinterberger President of the BBB Serving Central NC said.

Phishing schemes happen all year long, but with many of you ordering packages for Christmas, scammers hope you let your guard down.

"You need to be vigilant every day of the year but especially during holidays," Hinterberger said.

Here are something you should look for: misspellings, grammatical errors, and mismatched logos.

Also take a look at who's sending the email, many times they are sent from adresses with random extra letters and numbers.

The scammers want you to click a link in the email, which Hinterberger says you shouldn't do.

"Once you do that you could be opening yourself up to either identity theft or getting some type of virus on your computer." Hinterberger said.

Instead of clicking the link, reach out to the company directly. You can do that by going to their website or calling them, but don't use any contact information you see in the email since that could be the scammers contact info.

© 2018 WFMY