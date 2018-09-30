WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WFMY) -- Fake 'Dixie Classic Fair' tickets being sold? Say it ain't so!

David Sparks, Director of the Dixie Classic Fair, said he first heard of people being sold fake tickets around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Tips for those planning to attend the fair without being scammed

- Purchase all tickets from ticket booth or the box offices on site

- All tickets have a bar code so don't purchase any tickets second hand

- If you didn't purchase your ticket in advance don't purchase any electronic tickets

