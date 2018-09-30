WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WFMY) -- Fake 'Dixie Classic Fair' tickets being sold? Say it ain't so!

PHOTOS: Fun Rides and Attractions for Everyone at the Dixie Classic Fair

PHOTOS: Fun Rides and Attractions for Everyone at the Dixie Classic Fair
01 / 10
Rides make the fair go round at the Dixie Classic Fair!
02 / 10
Kids will love the new Monster Truck ride!
03 / 10
The Claw
04 / 10
Welcome to the Dixie Classic Fair, y'all!
05 / 10
Woodturning at the Dixie Classic Fair
06 / 10
The Dixie Classic Fair combines history with today.
07 / 10
Tractors at the Dixie Classic Fair
08 / 10
See the farm animals at the Dixie Classic Fair.
09 / 10
Hogway Speedway at the Dixie Classic Fair
10 / 10
Butterflies at the Dixie Classic Fair

David Sparks, Director of the Dixie Classic Fair, said he first heard of people being sold fake tickets around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Related: The 136th Dixie Classic Fair: What to Do, Know, See and Eat!

PHOTOS | Opening Day Of The Dixie Classic Fair!

PHOTOS | Opening Day Of The Dixie Classic Fair!
01 / 19
02 / 19
03 / 19
04 / 19
05 / 19
06 / 19
07 / 19
08 / 19
09 / 19
10 / 19
11 / 19
12 / 19
13 / 19
14 / 19
15 / 19
16 / 19
17 / 19
18 / 19
19 / 19

Tips for those planning to attend the fair without being scammed

- Purchase all tickets from ticket booth or the box offices on site

- All tickets have a bar code so don't purchase any tickets second hand

- If you didn't purchase your ticket in advance don't purchase any electronic tickets

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY