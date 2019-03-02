ASHEBORO, N.C. — Bia's Gourmet Hardware, a popular Asheboro restaurant that's been vandalized and broken into multiple times in recent years, has closed according to a Facebook post.

RELATED: Vandals Strike Again At Asheboro Restaurant

Bia's Gourmet Hardware It's been a great run, but it's time to move on! Bia's Gourmet Hardware served Asheboro one last meal Saturday before closing it's doors to the public. We appreciate all our supporters, that after...

"It’s been a great run, but it’s time to move on!" the post says.

"Bia’s Gourmet Hardware served Asheboro one last meal Saturday before closing its doors to the public."

"We appreciate all our supporters, that after over 5 years became our close friends.

We are very thankful to the town of Asheboro for all your support!

We loved every minute of it!

Cheers!!!"

RELATED: Bia's Vandalism Case: Police Catch Man In The Act, Arrest Him

Earlier reports reference the restaurant being vandalized in January, March and April of 2018.

RELATED: Asheboro Restaurant is Continuous Target for Vandals

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users