Bicyclist dead after hit by car in High Point

High Point police said he was riding his bike in the middle of the travel lane in dark clothing at night with no lights or reflectors.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man is dead after being hit by a car while riding his bicycle in High Point Tuesday night, police say.

High Point police, fire department and Guilford County EMS responded to a crash with injuries on East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive between I-74 and Pendleton Street around 10:20 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, they discovered that a 2010 Hyundai hit a bicyclist going in the same direction.

The driver immediately called 911 and stayed on the scene until emergency units arrived and fully cooperated during the investigation.

Frankie Lewis Curtis, 54, was identified as the bicyclist.

Curtis was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries Friday.

The investigation revealed that Curtis was riding his bicycle in the middle of the travel lane with no working lights or reflectors on the rear of the bike and was wearing dark clothing.

Officers said there will be no charges filed against the driver.

This crash is the third traffic death for the City of High Point in 2023.

