President Biden appoints Reynolda House Executive Director to serve National Museum and Library Services Board

Allison Perkins has held the title of executive director of the Reynolda House Museum of American Art in Winston-Salem for 16 years.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — President Biden appointed the Executive Director of Reynolda House Museum of American Art in Winston-Salem to serve as a National Museum and Library Services Board member.

In 2015, Perkins was named Wake Forest University’s associate provost for Reynolda House and Reynolda Gardens.

Perkins said she was honored to have been one out of 11 people named to the national board.

“I am honored to have been appointed to the National Museum and Library Services Board,” said Perkins. “I firmly believe in the power of museums and libraries to spark curiosity and a desire for learning. Such community spaces enhance our lives and expand our horizons, heightening our capacity to understand the wider world. I spent the first half of my career as an art museum educator, and this background infuses everything I do as a museum and university administrator. My belief in the power of education is deeply rooted in the ways that museums can support people to learn, imagine and discover personal purpose. I am humbled by the distinct privilege of being asked to serve on the board of an organization that celebrates the impact of museums and libraries.”

Throughout Perkins's 39-year career she has been an integral part of several art museums that received grants from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Reynolda is becoming a destination for visitors of all ages and backgrounds to experience belonging through peaceful contemplation, play, work, and learning. Reynolda’s affiliation with Wake Forest University has evolved in several stages, and the historic property and school share a common ground for the greater good of humanity.

Perkins strives to uphold the institution’s mission to connect people with the beauty and complexity of the American story through the integration of art, nature, and history.

