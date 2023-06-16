President Biden intends to appoint former Secretary of NCDHHS as new CDC director

Cohen served as Secretary of North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cohen served as Secretary of North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services after being appointed by Governor Roy Cooper in 2017, and she led the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden released this statement in reference to Cohen:

Dr. Cohen is one of the nation’s top physicians and health leaders with experience leading large and complex organizations, and a proven track-record protecting Americans’ health and safety.

As Secretary of North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services, Dr. Cohen developed innovative and nationally recognized programs that improved the health and lives of families across the state. Her leadership through the COVID-19 crisis drew bipartisan praise, as did her successful transformation of North Carolina’s Medicaid program and pivotal role in the bipartisan passage of Medicaid expansion.

Dr. Cohen has been recognized by leaders from both parties for her ability to find common ground and put complex policy into action. I look forward to working with Dr. Cohen as she leads our nation’s finest scientists and public health experts with integrity and transparency.

Cohen is a Cornell University graduate, and received her Master’s in Public Health from the Harvard School of Public Health, and her medical degree from Yale School of Medicine.

She currently serves as Executive Vice President at Aledade and CEO of Aledade Care Solution.

