Bidens visit Fort Bragg to celebrate Thanksgiving with troops

The White House says they are celebrating an early Thanksgiving with service members and their families at Fort Bragg.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are in Ft. Bragg in North Carolina to celebrate an early Thanksgiving with the United States military.

The White House says they are celebrating Friendsgiving at Fort Bragg Monday.

They are joined by military service members and military families.

Governor Roy Cooper and first lady Kristin Cooper will also be joining the Biden's to help serve Thanksgiving meals.

Earlier in the day, the first lady received the White House Christmas tree, which was harvested from a farm in Ashe County, North Carolina.

Peak Farms, run by Russell Estes and his son, Beau, also provided the White House Christmas tree in 2012, as well as former Vice President Mike Pence's tree in 2018. This year's tree will be displayed in the Blue Room at the White House.

North Carolina has been a popular choice for presidential Christmas trees, as the state has been selected 13 times since 1971. It's the eighth time Ashe County has supplied the presidential Christmas tree.

