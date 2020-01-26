GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Big Hair Ball in Greensboro sold out at Grandover Resort on Saturday to raise money for Family Service of the Piedmont.

The total isn't in yet for how much it raised, but last year brought in more than $315,000.

This year's theme was 20/20: A Landmark Vision. That meant an international theme in the looks like this Asian inspired hair:

Or this French updo:

Yes, There's a cake inside for "Let them eat cake!"

This Vegas sign actually lit up!

This model aced charm school with all those books on her head.

What a great event to sit back and enjoy the artists of the Traid.

