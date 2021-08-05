x
Big money! Winston-Salem man wins big from $5 scratch-off ticket

The $5 scratcher made him a $200,000 winner.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A $5 gamble paid off big for a Winston-Salem man. 

Derek Smith was on his way to the Harris Teeter on Peacehaven Road in Winston-Salem to connect winnings on a separate lottery scratch-off.

During the pickup, he had an extra $5 dollars in his pocket and took a chance on a "7" scratch-off ticket.  

While he was eating breakfast, he was scratching it off and couldn't believe he won. 

Smith claimed the $141,501 prize, after required state and federal withholdings. 

He said he plans to use a bulk of it to pay off his mortgage, give some to his kids and grandkids and have fun with the rest.  

The “7” game launched in May with six top prizes of $200,000. One top prize remains to be won.