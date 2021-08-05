Big money! Winston-Salem man wins big from $5 scratch-off ticket

The $5 scratcher made him a $200,000 winner.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A $5 gamble paid off big for a Winston-Salem man.

Derek Smith was on his way to the Harris Teeter on Peacehaven Road in Winston-Salem to connect winnings on a separate lottery scratch-off.

During the pickup, he had an extra $5 dollars in his pocket and took a chance on a "7" scratch-off ticket.

While he was eating breakfast, he was scratching it off and couldn't believe he won.

Smith claimed the $141,501 prize, after required state and federal withholdings.

He said he plans to use a bulk of it to pay off his mortgage, give some to his kids and grandkids and have fun with the rest.