GREENSBORO, N.C. — The WFMY Weather Team is tracking a big warm up heading our way over the next several days. Cooler weather has been hanging around for a good portion of the last month. April was even a bit cooler than normal and May has started out quite chilly, too. WFMY's Christian Morgan said, that we've been really cold by May standards and that typically when it's really cold, it's about to get really warm soon.

High pressure will remain largely in control of our weather which means we stay dry and sunny with not much change. The big change is going to be the near 20° temperature bump by the weekend.

Temperatures have been well below normal over the last several days but warmth is heading our way and getting ready to set up shop.

Temperatures stay below normal for a couple more days, but rising above normal by the weekend.

WFMY

A couple more cool days left to come for Tuesday and Wednesday with below normal high temperatures. By Thursday high pressure slides off the coast and will initiate our warming trend with a steady incline through the rest of the week.

By the weekend temperatures are quite a bit above normal, actually. The 80s may sound hot compared to our cooler weather lately but, 80s are actually closer to our normal of 76° right now rather than the 60s.

Over the weekend as temperatures climb it's quite possible some folks get close to, or even reach the 90° mark, though it would actually be pretty much right on time. Our first 90 degree day usually comes around May 18th, but it has been much earlier or later in years past.

Some places could get close to 90 this weekend, pretty much on schedule.

WFMY

Check the air conditioning and make sure it's in good working order over the next 2 days. You'll need it this weekend.

RELATED: Still cool, less windy Tuesday

RELATED: State parks in North Carolina reopen under certain restrictions, officials say