WALNUT COVE, N.C.(WFMY)-- A 17-year-old South Stokes High school student has had quite the week.

Tuesday, September 25 was his birthday but instead of helping him celebrate, he says some students in a masonry class used a brick to smash his cell phone. And as if the act itself was bad enough. they even did a SnapChat on the aftermath in which you can hear them taunting him.

Friday, Bikers Against Bullies kept their promise to escort the teen to school.

The group got involved immediately after hearing about the incident. They even sang happy birthday to him.

Check out “Bikers Against Bullies” singing “Happy Birthday” to Michael and presenting yummy cupcakes. Michael was bullied at school on Tuesday — the day of his birthday. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/ffCFAE9Yr9 — kandacereddtv (@KandaceReddTV) September 28, 2018

Michael, the teen who was bullied, is also legally blind is mom told WFMY News 2 the day after the incident. His uncle was so upset he posted it on his Facebook page calling for an end to bullying.

WFMY News 2 also spoke with the Stokes County Sheriff's Department. The department said they "are involved in the investigation to see if there will be any possible charges, but all parties involved are juveniles."

Stokes County Schools acknowledges the bullying incident and says they have taken appropriate measures. They released this statement:

"I and the school administration are aware of this incident. All disciplinary situations are addressed with the students involved in the incident and their parents. Both state and federal confidentiality laws prohibit our disclosing publicly the disciplinary action taken in any particular matter. - Dr. Brad Rice, Superintendent of Stokes County Schools."

