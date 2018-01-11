GREENSBORO, N.C. - Bikers Against Bullies Triad Chapter has organized a ride to Matthews this weekend following the recent school shooting at Butler High School.

The ride will take place on Sunday. They've partnered up with Cycle Gear, a motorcycle company based out of Matthews, that has nearly 500 bikers signed up for the ride as of Wednesday.

"This ride is to show support for all students, that are tragically impacted during the N.C. Butler High School shooting that happened Monday October 29, resulting in one child shot and killed and another charged with first degree murder at the age of 16," Wilson said.

For those who want to participate in the Triad, Wilson says the meeting point will be at the Davie County Baptist Hospital at 11 a.m. Riders will head to Cycle Gear on 11328 Independence Boulevard in Matthews.

Bikers Against Bullies USA Triad Chapter is taking donations. The donations will be split 50/50 between the families involved. Half the money will go to the family of the shooter, Jatwan Cuffie. Half to the family of Bobby McKeithen. That decision was up to Katie Fox of Cycle Gear.

"This is the thing: not only did one child lose his life and now another child is facing first degree murder charges, by his choice, but he’s also lost to his family I mean there’s a possibility they’ll never see him again out of petty violence," Wilson said.

Ten people have signed up for the Triad Chapter ride as of Wednesday.

"It's am anti-hate, anti-bullying, anti-violence ride, and that’s all the things we support in Bikers Against Bullies," Wilson said. "More riders will be in Matthews, and we hope to have everybody and anybody come out and join us it doesn't matter if you're affiliated with us or not."

Bikers Against Bullies USA Triad Chapter is the only chapter in North Carolina.

