Billboard companies pushing to cut more trees along NC highway

House lawmakers are looking to pass a bill that would help drivers see billboards on North Carolina highways.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Billboard companies are pushing to cut down specific types of trees.



The proposal would expand the view of billboards, allowing companies to cut trees down 500 feet from the sign. But there are native trees that are causing a lot of problems.

The News and Observer reports that it's illegal to cut down native Dogwoods and Redbud Trees to improve the view of a billboard. It's all because the trees have a beautiful spring bloom.



But those beautiful flowers often block advertisements on the side of the road and that's why this new proposal would allow companies to cut them down.



Environmental advocates say if the bill moves through the General Assembly, thousands of trees on public property would get cut down.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

