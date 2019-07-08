LEE COUNTY, N.C. — A former Lee County deputy has filed a lawsuit against the Sheriff's Office and two other law enforcement agencies citing religious discrimination. Manuel Torres, 51, of Sanford said he was fired from his job in September 2017 after he declined to train a female recruit alone.

Torres who is married and also a deacon at East Sanford Baptist Church said his civil rights were violated for his Christian beliefs over what is popularly known as the "Billy Graham Rule" and most recently the "Mike Pence Rule."

It is a practice where a married person, or a person of faith is not alone with someone of the opposite sex who is not their spouse or a family member.

"Torres holds the strong and sincere religious belief that the Holy Bible prohibits him, as a married man, from being alone for extended periods with a female who is not his wife," states the lawsuit which was filed in a North Carolina federal court on Wednesday, July 31.

Torres stated that after his request for a religious accommodation was denied, he was antagonized, refused back up during a response to a fire-arm related incident and then fired without explanation.

He also states [in the lawsuit] that Siler City Police Department rescinded a job offer and the Apex Police Department didn't respond to his job inquiries because of his requests.

The former deputy is seeking more than $300,000 in damages.