Biltmore reopening Downton Abbey exhibit

The popular exhibit was interrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Biltmore has brought back a popular exhibit.

Downton Abbey: The Exhibition will reopen on June 27 with some changes to maintain visitors' and employees' safety.

According to a press release, social distancing mandates, capacity limits, and other safety protocols will go into effect.

The exhibition allows visitors to step into the world of popular television series. It offers set recreations, multimedia elements, and a closer look at 50 of the costumers used by actors on the show.

The exhibition was supposed to end on April 7. Due to the interruption to its run, the Biltmore staff plans to keep the exhibit through September 7.