ASHEVILLE, North Carolina — The Biltmore Estate in North Carolina is furloughing 2,200 employees after temporarily closing its doors because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reported Wednesday this is the first time since World War II the 8,000-acre estate has closed its doors.

The Biltmore first opened to the public in 1930. The 250-room chateau was built by businessman George Vanderbilt in the late 19th Century. It anchors an estate that is home to a winery, hotels, restaurants and a working farm.

William A.V. Cecil, owner of the Biltmore Estate He was dedicated to preserving the magnificent home and grounds, as well as boosting tourism to the Asheville region. (Photo: Courtesy of the Biltmore Co.)

Biltmore Estates

The estate opened as a tourist attraction during the Great Depression as a way to help the area economically. These days the estate typically draws about 1.4 million visitors a year.

