x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Over $100k flies off an armored truck in Charlotte, NC, bystanders grab cash, police say

Charlotte police confirmed that over $100,000 fell from the truck as bystanders grabbed cash that had fallen into the street.

More Videos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bystanders grabbed over $100,000 in cash that fell from an armored truck in west Charlotte Thursday morning, police said.

Police appear to still be looking for portions of the missing money. 

"Suspects stole money that had fallen off a vehicle," Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department report obtained by WCNC Charlotte says.

CMPD closed a portion of Sunset Road and Reames Road Thursday just before 10 a.m. due to the incident.

It appeared multiple bins had fallen out of an armored money truck operated by GardaWorld. 

CMPD later confirmed that over $100,000 fell from the truck as bystanders grabbed cash that had fallen into the street.

GardaWorld in Charlotte did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

The incident remains under investigation.

Credit: Ryan Pitkin/Queen City Nerve

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app and enable push notifications.

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV, just download the free app.

WCNC CHARLOTTE PODCASTS

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.   
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora   || TuneIn || Google Podcasts  || iHeart 

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly. 
SUBSCRIBEApple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora  || Google Podcasts || iHeart

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA. 
Listen to Locked On here. 

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out