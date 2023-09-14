Charlotte police confirmed that over $100,000 fell from the truck as bystanders grabbed cash that had fallen into the street.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bystanders grabbed over $100,000 in cash that fell from an armored truck in west Charlotte Thursday morning, police said.

Police appear to still be looking for portions of the missing money.

"Suspects stole money that had fallen off a vehicle," Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department report obtained by WCNC Charlotte says.

CMPD closed a portion of Sunset Road and Reames Road Thursday just before 10 a.m. due to the incident.

It appeared multiple bins had fallen out of an armored money truck operated by GardaWorld.

CMPD later confirmed that over $100,000 fell from the truck as bystanders grabbed cash that had fallen into the street.

GardaWorld in Charlotte did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The incident remains under investigation.

WCNC CHARLOTTE PODCASTS

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts || iHeart

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || Google Podcasts || iHeart

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.