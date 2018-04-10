RALEIGH, NC (WFMY) -- In the wake of Hurricane Florence, the NC Wildlife Resources Commission has continued to document widespread fish kills in eastern North Carolina.

The kills are a direct result of significant declines in dissolved oxygen. Currently, the rivers experiencing low dissolved oxygen levels as well as reported fish kills are:

• Cape Fear River from Tar Heel to Southport

• Sutton Lake near Wilmington

• Northeast Cape Fear River from Kenansville to Wilmington

• Black River from Garland to the Cape Fear River

• South River from Garland to the Black River

• Lumber River from Lumberton into South Carolina

• Waccamaw River from the headwaters into South Carolina

• Pungo River upstream of Belhaven

• Neuse River from Goldsboro to Fort Barnwell

• Contentnea Creek downstream of Hookerton

• Trent River from Pleasant Hill downstream to the mouth at New Bern

• White Oak River from the headwaters to Stella

• Cashie River from Windsor to the mouth at Albemarle Sound

• Roanoke River downstream of Highway 45 to the mouth at Albemarle Sound

• Chowan River upstream of Winton

Several other rivers, streams, canals, lakes and private ponds in eastern North Carolina have also experienced dissolved oxygen declines and smaller, isolated fish kills.

As the oxygen levels remain depressed, biologists expect fish kills to remain for several more weeks.

These fish kills, while unfortunate, are naturally occurring events that typically follow a major hurricane,” said Chad Thomas the Commission’s Coastal Region fishery supervisor. “Like we saw with Hurricane Irene in 2011 and Hurricane Isabel in 2003, low dissolved oxygen is the main culprit in these fish kills, rather than contaminants, pollution or other factors.

Fish absorb oxygen from the water through their gills, background oxygen levels of 5-6 ppm (parts per million) or higher are considered optimal for most species.

Flood waters caused by Hurricane Florence inundated vast areas of swamp habitats that were naturally much lower in dissolved oxygen.

As water levels recede, a flushing effect occurs.

As a result, there's a significant drop in dissolved oxygen in the mainstream rivers and creeks. When oxygen levels drop to 2 ppm, fish become lethargic and often gasp at the surface.

Many river basins have become anoxic, meaning they contain little if any dissolved oxygen,” Thomas said. “Numerous strandings of fish on roadways and adjacent to various water bodies have also been observed following substantial flooding.

As water levels return to normal and water temperatures begin to cool, Thomas expects dissolved oxygen levels to recover over time.

Commission biologists plan to continue monitoring the affected water bodies through November to get a better understanding of the extent and severity of the fish kills.

Next spring they plan to sample the waters to determine fish species composition and abundance so they can determine strategies for the recovery of fish stocks.

