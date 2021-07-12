Biscoe Mayor Pro-tem dies in house fire

Town of Biscoe Mayor Pro-tem Gene Anderson died Monday morning when a fire broke out at his home, town officials said.

Town of Biscoe Mayor Pro-tem Gene Anderson died in a house fire on Monday, town officials confirmed with WFMY News 2.

The fire happened early Monday morning at Anderson's home. His wife made it out, but he did not.

"It is with deep regret and sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Mayor Pro-tem Gene Anderson. Please pray for his family and the Town of Biscoe. This is a tremendous loss," the Town of Biscoe wrote in a Facebook post.

The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the cause of the fire, town officials said.

Anderson was elected as a Town Commissioner in 2005 and was currently serving as Mayor Pro-tem.