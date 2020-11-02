GREENSBORO, N.C. — Highway Patrol says an early morning crash on I-74 has left a person dead and three others seriously injured.
It happened in Montgomery County near Biscoe around 6 a.m.
Troopers say one person died and three others were taken to the hospital.
They're still investigating to find out what exactly happened.
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
