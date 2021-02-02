x
Biscuitville honors Cone Health worker for her COVID work for Black History Month

Jamilla Pinder was a key player in designing Cone Health’s Coronavirus testing events and will be honored by Biscuitville for her work.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Biscuitville is honoring African Americans with ties to North Carolina for Black History Month.

One of the honorees is a Cone Health employee. Jamilla Pinder will be one of the three faces you’ll see on a special bookmark at all restaurant locations and on their social media. Pinder was a key player in designing Cone Health’s Coronavirus testing events. She said it’s making a difference that drives her to succeed.

Pinder Graduated from North Carolina A&T State University and advocates for more resources for underserved areas and people who live in them.

