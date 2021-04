GREENSBORO, N.C. — Maybe you've heard of bitcoin. It's kind of like a gold coin except you can’t touch it.

It's what's known as a cryptocurrency, or a digital form of money. But like regular money, bitcoin is getting ATMs. They're popping up all around the Greensboro area. The machines show you the real-time worth of bitcoin.

Right now, 1 bitcoin equals about $60,000 U.S. dollars.