'Large black bear' reported in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Another bear sighting was reported in the Triad on Tuesday. This time, in Burlington.

Burlington police said a "large black bear" was seen in the area of Saddle Club Road and Pineway Drive.

"NC Wildlife has been contacted and they advised to stay away from the animal, do not pressure it to move along, do not feed the animal, and keep your pets inside," the police department wrote in a Facebook post.

Please be aware a large black bear has been reported in the area of Saddle Club Rd/Pineway Dr in Burlington,NC. NC... Posted by Burlington Police Department-NC on Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Last week, a woman shared video of a black bear strolling near the Kernersville/High Point line, around Highway 66. That's about 40 miles west of Burlington, where the newest black bear was spotted.

These sightings are pretty unusual for the Triad. However, people visiting national forests in western North Carolina have reported more bear sightings during this time of year.

