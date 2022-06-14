'Large black bear' reported in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Another bear sighting was reported in the Triad on Tuesday. This time, in Burlington.
Burlington police said a "large black bear" was seen in the area of Saddle Club Road and Pineway Drive.
"NC Wildlife has been contacted and they advised to stay away from the animal, do not pressure it to move along, do not feed the animal, and keep your pets inside," the police department wrote in a Facebook post.
Last week, a woman shared video of a black bear strolling near the Kernersville/High Point line, around Highway 66. That's about 40 miles west of Burlington, where the newest black bear was spotted.
These sightings are pretty unusual for the Triad. However, people visiting national forests in western North Carolina have reported more bear sightings during this time of year.
Here are a few bear safety tips:
- Bears are wild animals - LEAVE THEM ALONE.
- Remove all food sources – including securing trash cans, taking down bird feeders, and cleaning grills – so you do not attract bears looking for food.
- Bears are wild animals and they do not realize they are in our neighborhoods - they are simply seeking food.
- If you do not bother the bear, the bear will most likely not bother you.