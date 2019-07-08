STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: Bear video is of another encounter not in Stokes Co.
Bears are on the run in Stokes County!
The Stokes and Surry County incident alerts have issued a warning about a few bear sightings in the King area.
Buffie Perrell shared photos of a bear she spotted just two weeks ago just about 500 yards from her house on Kiger Road in Germanton.
Derek Capitano took photos of a bear that was spotted on Highway 66 at William Fowler Road.
WHAT TO DO IF YOU SEE A BEAR
- If you spot a black bear, you should respect the bear's space and watch it from a distance.
- If you do come into close contact with a bear, it's suggested that you back away slowly.
- Bears do have a natural distrust of humans and will run when given a safe escape route. Often times bears are just passing through, and if it finds no food, it will move on. That's why it’s also heavily encouraged that you remove any non-natural foods that may attract a bear to your home.
OTHER RELATED STORIES
RELATED: The ‘Bear Necessities’ Of Summer: Top 10 ‘Beary’ Adorable 'OMG, That's A Bear' Moments
RELATED: ‘That’s Not A Dog!’ Bear Sightings In Guilford County: What To Do If You See One
RELATED: Woman Knocked Over by Bear During Hike on Appalachian Trail
RELATED: Bears Seen Invading Backyards, Enjoying Summer in Western NC
RELATED: Woman recounts watching bear lunge at man after he approaches her cubs
RELATED: Momma Bear Opens Van Doors To See What's Inside
RELATED: Bear Locks Himself In Home, Naps In Closet
RELATED: In-your-face video shows black bear try to eat nature camera
RELATED: Mama, Wait Up! Four Famously Adorable Baby Bears Frolic Around The Smokies
RELATED: Black Bear Sightings Reported In Danville, What To Do If You See One
RELATED: NC Town Celebrates Being Home to Some of World's Largest Black Bears