STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: Bear video is of another encounter not in Stokes Co.

Bears are on the run in Stokes County!

The Stokes and Surry County incident alerts have issued a warning about a few bear sightings in the King area.

Buffie Perrell shared photos of a bear she spotted just two weeks ago just about 500 yards from her house on Kiger Road in Germanton.

Derek Capitano took photos of a bear that was spotted on Highway 66 at William Fowler Road.

Bear spotted on Highway 66 at William Fowler Road.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU SEE A BEAR

If you spot a black bear, you should respect the bear's space and watch it from a distance.

If you do come into close contact with a bear, it's suggested that you back away slowly.

Bears do have a natural distrust of humans and will run when given a safe escape route. Often times bears are just passing through, and if it finds no food, it will move on. That's why it’s also heavily encouraged that you remove any non-natural foods that may attract a bear to your home.

