Black bridal show promotes Black-owned businesses

The Black is Beautiful Bridal Show is returning for a second year. It's the Triad's first and only Black bridal show geared towards black businesses.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Nothing brings people together like a good plate of food. That’s a motto Shenise Wilson Glenn of Winston-Salem lives by.

“We want people to feel like when they hire us, they know when we come, they are going to get both,” Wilson Glenn said. “They’re going to get the element of really good food, but that element of really pretty food as well.”

Wilson Glenn is the owner of Pretty Southern Catering. It’s a soul food catering business she started with her husband in 2019 right before the COVID-19 pandemic. Their niche is corporate events and weddings.

“I was contacted by one of the bigger bridal shows in the area about being a part, my husband and I being caterers, but the entry fee was a little too high for us,” Wilson Glenn said. “So, I had the idea that maybe there should be something in place for Black-owned businesses who are in the wedding industry to be a part of where we’re not priced out or we’re not under-served.”

That’s when she reached out to Temoura Jefferies who is the founder of The Buy Black Guide. The Buy Black Guide is a Black-owned business directory in North Carolina.

Together in 2022, they created the Black is Beautiful Bridal Show. It’s the Triad’s first and only bridal show geared towards Black-owned businesses in the wedding industry.

“It’s so fulfilling because we can help bride and grooms and we can also help business owners get their names out there,” Jefferies said. “Last year, we worked with a lot of smaller brands that were kind of just starting and they kind of need that jumpstart to building their clientele.”

After much success, the duo is gearing up for their second show. They’re calling all Black-owned florists, wedding planners, menswear, and other Black-owned wedding vendors to this interactive event.

“You can expect some of the same things from last year,” Jefferies said. “So, our fashion show, our mancave, we’re going to have little treats and things for our guests. We had so much great feedback because a lot of people in our community had never been to a bridal show. For many, it was an introduction to what that could be.”

“Black businesses are worthy of your services,” Wilson Glenn said. “We are professional. We’re passionate about what we do and we want that to come through in this show as well.”