Black father is excited to celebrate Juneteenth and Father's Day Sunday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's a family affair at 'Cille and 'Scoe in downtown Greensboro, with co-owners Christopher and Tara Reaves.

The two have three kids together Sutton, Halston and Bear.

"They're great kids. I love them to death. They make it easy," Christopher said.

Along with the three little ones, Christopher has three other children too. He says as a black father Juneteenth and Father's Day falling on the same day means a lot to him.

"I didn't have that bit of history growing up and like I said earlier to find out about it and to realize that there's so much more that we haven't been taught that's out there that we really need to be exposed to and to be able to expose my young ones to it is everything," Christopher said.

It's not easy juggling being a full time father and owning a restaurant but Christopher says it's important for him to show up for his kids.

"You know I grew up with a father that I didn't see until the weekend and for me I had to make a real hard sacrifice in my career to say either I'm not going to see my kids for that part of it or I'm gonna break that cycle," Christopher said.

Juneteenth is a holiday to celebrate the official end of slavery in America on June 19th 1865. As Sunday approaches, Christopher says he's excited to teach his kids about the importance and history behind the holiday and the city they live in.

"Greensboro itself and the history of the city, and the reason that Black people migrated to Greensboro from rural North Carolina to give their kids a better opportunity we're still there as a people trying to better ourselves and give the kids a better opportunity and just celebrating that history and that heritage and keeping it going within these roots," Christopher said.