Black History: Dudley Brands Hair Products started in Greensboro over 50 years ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dudley Brands Hair Products was founded in 1967 by Joe and Eunice Dudley.

The couple decided to open business in Greensboro after going to college at NC A&T and thought the city of Greensboro would be a great place to start.

“He and I had already built a clientele when we were at A&T. We started at 107 N Murrow Blvd on the third floor in a brand-new professional building,” co-founder Eunice Dudley said. “We had a Cleaners, laundromat, salon, barbershop and a restaurant we had people going all over Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point.”

Dudley knew it not only took hard work and determination to get the business off the ground, but knew it took a team too.

“We had our children working in the business…I told them from day one, we want you to be in this business, you pick out which part you want be a part of,” she said.

The company distributes hair and personal care products all around the world and is now led by Joe and Eunice Dudley’s daughter Ursula Dudley Oglesby, CEO of Dudley Beauty Corp.

“I’ve been blessed to be a part of history. It’s wonderful, for it to be your mother, brother, sister,” Dudley Oglesby said. “It’s been a blessing to be able to learn from (my parents), and to learn from others. I think differently. I see things differently because I’ve been exposed to them. That’s my goal is to expose others to things they may not know about.”

She reflected on her parent’s teachings in a recent interview.

“They raised me very differently...we weren’t given allowances we were given businesses,” Dudley Oglesby said. “When I failed at something my father said ‘good’. And I was like ‘what’? He said ‘good, because you’ve got to understand that you’re not going to succeed at everything’.”

The Dudley family is full of a long line of entrepreneurs like Dudley Oglesby who aim to leave a lasting impact for years to come.

“I want to be remembered as someone who helped people, made people smile, really had a heart for helping people…especially in the Black community,” she said.

