Ben & Jerry’s in Friendly Shopping Center celebrated Black History Month Monday by donating over 200 cups of ice cream to Oak View Elementary School in High Point.

Students got the opportunity to enjoy one of a kind flavors from the shop including blueberry and raspberry flavored Berry Berry Extraordinary Sorbet, and cinnamon bun flavored Justice ReMix’d.

According to a spokesperson for the company, the Friendly Center location has a local social mission of donating 1% of revenue to equity.

The ice cream was given to students from grades Pre-Kindergarten to 5th grade.

One of the Black-owned business’ main focuses year-round is partnering with organizations that highlight racial equity and diversity.

