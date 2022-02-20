Black History: Grammy Award-winning artist, jazz composer John Coltrane grew up right here in the Triad

Jazz saxophonist John Coltrane has roots right here in the Triad. The famous musician’s family moved to High Point when he was just three months old.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Black History Month is a time to celebrate the achievements of African Americans around the world and emphasize the impact they’ve left on this nation.

Ones like jazz composer John Coltrane have roots right here in the Triad.

Coltrane was the son of a preacher and grandson of a minister.

His family moved to High Point when he was just three months old, after his grandfather built them a house at 118 Underhill Street.

The jazz saxophonist best known for his love of music, played both the clarinet and saxophone in high school.

Although he died at the age of 40, the Grammy Award-winning artist released almost 50 studio albums and nearly 20 singles during his career.

After graduating from William Penn High School, he moved to Philadelphia to go to music school, and made his professional debut in 1945.

Coltrane collaborated with Dizzy Gillespie, Thelonious Monk and Miles Davis before forming his own group in 1960.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.