Kenneth Harris, II is a Senior Engineer with NASA Goddard Space Flight Center who was recently honored as a member of the Forbes 30 under 30, Class of 2020.

Harris is a second-generation Engineer who followed in the footsteps of his father.

He coins his father as one of his top role models, who has been an engineer at NASA for over 30 years.

“My Dad was the reason my interest peaked,” Harris said. “He was a huge figure in my life.”

He says his father is one of the main reasons he decided to become involved in Engineering.

“I would come with him after school even at a young age,” he said. “I was engrained in Engineering when I was younger and now, I have a passion and a love for the field.”

Although Harris now works with NASA, it wasn’t exactly what he had planned to do from the very beginning.

“I wanted to initially become a Marine Biologist and it’s kind of spun off into space somewhere,” he said.

Harris dreams of inspiring the next generation and prides himself on mentorship.

“I want these young boys and girls to be able to look up and see someone who looks like them, and to see someone they aspire to be like,” he said.

Harris aims to give back to others and to leave a legacy for a long time to come.

“I want to be remembered for not what I did to elevate myself and to elevate my own platform, but I want to empower, enable and prepare the next generation for what they need to accomplish,” Harris said. “Whether it’s man, woman, black, white, I want to be remembered for empowering this next generation to step forward and take on the task of my generation but on a higher level.”

