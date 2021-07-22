International Civil Rights Center and Museum celebrates 61st anniversary of Greensboro lunch counter desegregation

A street party and fundraising golf tournament are planned to celebrate the 1960's movement that began at the F.W. Woolworth's lunch counter.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro sit-ins sparked an international movement.

Four North Carolina A&T State University students marked history by requesting service at the segregated F.W. Woolworth’s lunch counter, in February of 1960.

Six months of protest led to the desegregation of the lunch counter on July 25.

The International Civil Rights Center and Museum has events planned beginning Saturday to celebrate the 61st anniversary of end of the 1960’s sit in movement.

“This integrated not only the Woolworth lunch counter but also the lunch counter at the Crest building," said museums senior interpreter Latonya Wiley.

Saturday February One will close to street traffic beginning at 6:30 p.m. for the community can celebrate with a street party.

Spent the morning at @sitinmuseum F.W. Woolworth’s lunch counter to talk about festivities planned to celebrate the 61st Ann. Of the desegregation of the lunch counter!



6 months of protests sparked by 4 @ncatsuaggies led to it’s desegregation on July 25. pic.twitter.com/LwVGZtzcN7 — Itinease McMiller (@IMcMillerNews) July 22, 2021

A stage with live performances featuring Retro Band of Burlington, and a host of food trucks will set up on the street.

Wiley said Sunday they’ll host a Street Talk on Elm street.

“It’s a new activity we have here at the museum,” Wiley said. “It’s an opportunity for the community to come together and meet and talk and talk about the future of Greensboro.”

Mark your calendar as the International Civil Rights Center & Museum commemorates Dr. George Simkins, Jr. during its Golf Fundraising Classic on July 26, 2021, at 8:30 a.m.! #ICRCM #GolfTournament Posted by International Civil Rights Center & Museum on Tuesday, May 25, 2021

The celebration will end with the annual George Simkins fundraising golf classic at Forest Oaks.

“Dr. George Simpkins was an African America dentist in the city. He’s a pivotal figure in civil rights here in Greensboro," Wiley said. "He led the desegregation of the Gillespie Golf Course. That’s why we have the golf classic in his honor.”

Simkins was also instrumental in the desegregation of Moses Cone Hospital .

The museums CEO John Swaine said folks have until Friday to register a team for the golf tournament.