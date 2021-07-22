International Civil Rights Center and Museum celebrates 61st anniversary of Greensboro lunch counter desegregation

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro sit-ins sparked an international movement.
Four North Carolina A&T State University students marked history by requesting service at the segregated F.W. Woolworth’s lunch counter, in February of 1960.
Six months of protest led to the desegregation of the lunch counter on July 25.
The International Civil Rights Center and Museum has events planned beginning Saturday to celebrate the 61st anniversary of end of the 1960’s sit in movement.
“This integrated not only the Woolworth lunch counter but also the lunch counter at the Crest building," said museums senior interpreter Latonya Wiley.
Saturday February One will close to street traffic beginning at 6:30 p.m. for the community can celebrate with a street party.
A stage with live performances featuring Retro Band of Burlington, and a host of food trucks will set up on the street.
Wiley said Sunday they’ll host a Street Talk on Elm street.
“It’s a new activity we have here at the museum,” Wiley said. “It’s an opportunity for the community to come together and meet and talk and talk about the future of Greensboro.”
The celebration will end with the annual George Simkins fundraising golf classic at Forest Oaks.
“Dr. George Simpkins was an African America dentist in the city. He’s a pivotal figure in civil rights here in Greensboro," Wiley said. "He led the desegregation of the Gillespie Golf Course. That’s why we have the golf classic in his honor.”
Simkins was also instrumental in the desegregation of Moses Cone Hospital .
The museums CEO John Swaine said folks have until Friday to register a team for the golf tournament.
“This will help raise funds to keep the museum a live and vibrant and In good shape,” Swaine said.