Black women-owned truck driving school started right here in the Triad

Pamela Day-Baldwin is proud to be one of the first black women to open a truck driving school, but she's even more proud she isn't the last.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Cross-Country Trucking School in Burlington is owned and operated by Pamela Day-Baldwin.

When she opened up in 2019 she says she was the only black woman to own a trucking school in the nation.

Fast forward 4 years later, she's no longer by herself in that category, and that's something she's extremely proud of.

"Whenever I first started in 2019, we fact-checked across America. I was the only black female that had a truck driver training school. Now there are lots of black females with schools and trucking companies. It's just wonderful because that says to me I've hopefully encouraged someone by seeing that you can do this", Pamela Day-Baldwin, Executive Director of Cross Country Trucking School told us.

Pamela Day-Baldwin has been in the trucking industry for over a decade.

After seven years behind the wheel, Day-Baldwin traded in her keys to the big rig, for the keys to her brand-new trucking school.

"That's the genesis of how all this started. Just basically to get away from everything and everybody. Just trying to find some sense of peace and direction for my future, not knowing that I'd ever be a school owner", Day-Baldwin said.

