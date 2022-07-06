Spreading messages of hope to cancer patients one blanket at a time

80 blankets and 10 arts and crafts kits will be delivered to Cone Health Cancer Centers along with cards with messages of hope and inspiration for patients.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cancer patients will soon be wrapped with even more love, thanks to a blanket initiative.

They want to raise awareness about the urgent need to find cancer cures and ensure patients have access to lifesaving treatments. They also want to spread messages of hope to cancer patients.

They will deliver 80 blankets and 10 arts and crafts kits as well.

Here are the signs and symptoms of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia (JMML):

Difficulty breathing and/or dry cough

Enlarged lymph nodes

Abdominal pain and loss of appetite caused by enlarged kidney, liver and/or spleen

Bone and joint pain

Fatigue and pale skin (from low level of red blood cells)

Easy bruising and bleeding (from low level of platelets)

Frequent infections (from low level of white blood cells)