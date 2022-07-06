Spreading messages of hope to cancer patients one blanket at a time

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cancer patients will soon be wrapped with even more love, thanks to a blanket initiative.
Subaru of America and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) brought their “LLS and Subaru Loves to Care” blanket initiative to Cone Health Cancer Centers at Alamance Regional on Tuesday.
They want to raise awareness about the urgent need to find cancer cures and ensure patients have access to lifesaving treatments. They also want to spread messages of hope to cancer patients.
They will deliver 80 blankets and 10 arts and crafts kits as well.
Here are the signs and symptoms of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia (JMML):
- Difficulty breathing and/or dry cough
- Enlarged lymph nodes
- Abdominal pain and loss of appetite caused by enlarged kidney, liver and/or spleen
- Bone and joint pain
- Fatigue and pale skin (from low level of red blood cells)
- Easy bruising and bleeding (from low level of platelets)
- Frequent infections (from low level of white blood cells)
