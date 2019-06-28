GREENSBORO, N.C. — The countdown has officially begun until the Fourth of July! 

In honor of America's birthday, the sky will look brighter than normal as several fireworks will be lighting the sky. 

So where can you go to celebrate and witness these fireworks? Thought you'd never ask...

Rock Out The Quarry

( A pre-Fourth of July event)   

What: Live Music, food trucks, fireworks 

Where: Quarry Park (Winston-Salem) 

When: June 29 

Time: 7-11 p.m.  

13th Annual Firework Extravaganza

What: Food, carnival rides, fireworks 

Where: Northeast Park (Gibsonville) 

When: July 3 

Time: Activites/Food begins at 5 p.m. fireworks at dark 

The American Block Party & Fireworks Show 

What: Live music, food, fireworks 

Where: First National Bank Feild (Greensboro) 

When: July 3

Time: 7:00-10:00 p.m. (Fireworks show in the Greensboro Grasshoppers Stadium at 9:30 pm) 

Greensboro Grasshoppers Vs. Lakewood BlueClaws 

What: Baseball game followed by fireworks 

Where: First National Bank Feild (Greensboro) 

When: July 4

Time: 7 p.m. 

High Point Rockers Vs. Lancaster Barnstormers  

What: Baseball game followed by fireworks 

Where: BB&T Point Ballpark (High Point) 

When: July 4 

Time: 6:30 p.m.  

Burlington Royals Vs. Pulaski Yankees

What: Baseball game followed by fireworks 

Where: Burlington Athletic Stadium (Burlington) 

When: July 4 

Time: 6:30 p.m.  

Winston-Salem Dash Vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers

What: Baseball game followed by fireworks 

Where: BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem) 

When: July 4 

Time: 6:30 p.m.  

