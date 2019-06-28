GREENSBORO, N.C. — The countdown has officially begun until the Fourth of July!
In honor of America's birthday, the sky will look brighter than normal as several fireworks will be lighting the sky.
So where can you go to celebrate and witness these fireworks? Thought you'd never ask...
Rock Out The Quarry
( A pre-Fourth of July event)
What: Live Music, food trucks, fireworks
Where: Quarry Park (Winston-Salem)
When: June 29
Time: 7-11 p.m.
13th Annual Firework Extravaganza
What: Food, carnival rides, fireworks
Where: Northeast Park (Gibsonville)
When: July 3
Time: Activites/Food begins at 5 p.m. fireworks at dark
The American Block Party & Fireworks Show
What: Live music, food, fireworks
Where: First National Bank Feild (Greensboro)
When: July 3
Time: 7:00-10:00 p.m. (Fireworks show in the Greensboro Grasshoppers Stadium at 9:30 pm)
Greensboro Grasshoppers Vs. Lakewood BlueClaws
What: Baseball game followed by fireworks
Where: First National Bank Feild (Greensboro)
When: July 4
Time: 7 p.m.
High Point Rockers Vs. Lancaster Barnstormers
What: Baseball game followed by fireworks
Where: BB&T Point Ballpark (High Point)
When: July 4
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Burlington Royals Vs. Pulaski Yankees
What: Baseball game followed by fireworks
Where: Burlington Athletic Stadium (Burlington)
When: July 4
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Winston-Salem Dash Vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers
What: Baseball game followed by fireworks
Where: BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem)
When: July 4
Time: 6:30 p.m.
