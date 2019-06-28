GREENSBORO, N.C. — The countdown has officially begun until the Fourth of July!

In honor of America's birthday, the sky will look brighter than normal as several fireworks will be lighting the sky.

So where can you go to celebrate and witness these fireworks? Thought you'd never ask...

( A pre-Fourth of July event)

What: Live Music, food trucks, fireworks

Where: Quarry Park (Winston-Salem)

When: June 29

Time: 7-11 p.m.

What: Food, carnival rides, fireworks

Where: Northeast Park (Gibsonville)

When: July 3

Time: Activites/Food begins at 5 p.m. fireworks at dark

What: Live music, food, fireworks

Where: First National Bank Feild (Greensboro)

When: July 3

Time: 7:00-10:00 p.m. (Fireworks show in the Greensboro Grasshoppers Stadium at 9:30 pm)

What: Baseball game followed by fireworks

Where: First National Bank Feild (Greensboro)

When: July 4

Time: 7 p.m.

What: Baseball game followed by fireworks

Where: BB&T Point Ballpark (High Point)

When: July 4

Time: 6:30 p.m.

What: Baseball game followed by fireworks

Where: Burlington Athletic Stadium (Burlington)

When: July 4

Time: 6:30 p.m.

What: Baseball game followed by fireworks

Where: BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem)

When: July 4

Time: 6:30 p.m.

