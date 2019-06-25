HIGH POINT, N.C. — It sounds like something straight out of a scary movie.

Ginger Lineberry says a woman knocked on her uncle Paul Mcintyre's door at 1:30 in the morning Friday. He's 80 years old. Lineberry says the 'young lady' was bleeding and said she got in a car accident and needed help.

"You can still see drops of blood in front of the door."

Ginger Lineberry

But the woman fooled them all.

"She said she needed help, she was in a wreck so {my uncle} went upstairs to get my mom to wake her up and call 911," Lineberry said.

But what happened next, Mcintyre never saw coming. The suspect was able to break through his locked screen door and steal his car keys when he had his back turned.

"The lady went through the screen door, went in the house, got his keys to his 2016 Dodge Caravan, stole the van, and then by the time the law got here everyone realized the van was gone."

Police say the car wrecked right in McIntyre's driveway on Baker Road. According to a High Point Police report, the car that she crashed, a 2003 Chevy Trailblazer, was also stolen.

The report states the Chevy was stolen from Springfield Road, about two minutes away from Baker Road.

So, police say the suspect wrecked one stolen car, then stole another.

"This is no way to live, stealing and robbing from people," Lineberry stressed. "I mean, he’s barely making it."

Police are still looking for the suspect and the Dodge. This is the only picture Lineberry had of the car.

The Chevy Trailblazer was towed from the scene.

Lineberry is pleading on social media for anyone with information to call her. She said the car has some scratches on the bumper.

Ginger Doreen If ANYBODY knows the white female that was driving a STOLEN GOLD CHEVY TAHOE OR BLAZER (PIC IN COMMENTS) PLEASE GIVE ME HER NAME, I WILL NEVER REVEAL ANY INFO OR NAMES OF ANYONE THAT OFFERS INFO...

Lineberry said the worst part of all this is, her uncle would have helped the woman, but instead she took advantage of him.

"He would have given her the shirt off his back, taken her if she would have asked – given her money, helped her," Lineberry said. "That's just who he is."