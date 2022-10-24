'Hangar 1819' sign hanging up where the Bling Tiger sign used to be in Greensboro

Documents from the North Carolina Secretary of State's Office confirmed a company with the name "Hangar 1819" is registered at 1819 Spring Garden Street.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's a new sign posted at the property known as the Blind Tiger, on 1819 Spring Garden Street.

The sign reads "Hangar 1819". An event even took place Monday night.

Documents from the North Carolina Secretary of State's office confirmed a company with the name "Hangar 1819" is registered at 1819 Spring Garden Street. The company was registered with the state in August 2022.

WFMY News 2 reached out to the person listed as the registered agent for that company. He declined to comment.

