Music venue formerly known as the Blind Tiger reopens as Hangar 1819 with new ownership

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A popular Greensboro music venue has a new name and a new owner.

The Blind Tiger is now Hangar 1819. It comes after several troubled months for the former tenants.

Police said a Blind Tiger security guard shot and killed a 19-year-old outside the venue in July.

That guard is charged with second-degree murder. An ABC Commission investigation also pulled the Blind Tiger's liquor license. The commission also charged the former manager and owner for hiring unlicensed armed security.

Kristofer Sunico is the new owner, reopening the business with the name Hangar 1819. He said the new name is a reference to a lyric in one of the metal band Megadeth's songs. It's also a play on the venue's address, 1819 Spring Garden Street.

Sunico said he was initially concerned about buying a venue with the recent issues that took place, but he ultimately wanted to make sure it didn't permanently close.

"This is a mid-level sized venue and it's the only one left in Greensboro," Sunico said. "It would be terrible for the venue to have gone away for the local music scene and for national touring bands that come through. They love this venue."

Sunico owns promotions company Crank It Loud, which books shows across the state, including at the former Blind Tiger. The previous owners approached him about buying the space a couple of months ago. He said he always wanted to own his own venue.

"It was a right fit. Since I did have a relationship with them, they knew that I could be a successful business owner because I currently am a successful business owner with Crank It Loud. It's just the next step for a promotions company," Sunico said.

Sunico said the biggest change is that Hangar 1819 will be a live music venue only. It will only be open on the day of shows, unlike the Blind Tiger which also served as a nightclub on occasion.

The new owner said he doesn't plan on having a lot of seating. It'll mostly be a standing room only.

He said under his ownership, the ABC Commission has granted a new ABC permit but he also wants to make sure showgoers feel comfortable, by hiring qualified security guards.

"Come in. Try it out and have a fun time," Sunico said. "You will be safe. We've contacted the Greensboro Coliseum to outsource a third-party security company that they use so it'll be a safe environment and family friendly."