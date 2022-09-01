Blind Tiger files court motion to get alcohol permit back, says 'death threats' coming in

The ALE took away the Greensboro bar's alcohol permit after agents said a bouncer shot and killed a 19-year-old man outside the venue.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The owner of Blind Tiger in Greensboro wants his alcohol permit back.

He and his attorney filed a motion in court on Wednesday.

The court document includes affidavits from the venue's co-owner and a security guard, describing what happened during July's deadly shooting in the parking lot.

The two men's views differ from the story police shared.

Co-owner Bradford McCauley said multiple times that the security guards were supposed to be unarmed.

He said the guard charged with second-degree murder appears with a gun on surveillance video.

A different guard said they were given "clear instruction that no firearms are allowed at any time, anywhere on the premises...seeing Jason Leonard in possession of (a gun) was shocking to me."

The co-owner also said, "a member of the group appears to make inadvertent contact with the arm...holding the firearm, resulting in the gunshot strike."

McCauley admits the venue's manager helped hide a gun in a desk.

He said when he found out, he immediately told police - and fired that manager shortly after.

McCauley said he and his workers have "received death threats and verbal abuse."

He said without an alcohol permit, "the business is not economically viable or feasible" - and they'll be unable to operate.

The Alcohol Law Enforcement and ABC have a different story. They said the venue and security guards Blind Tiger hired are at fault.

Last month, the ALE said a bouncer shot and killed 19-year-old Pedro Alegria in the parking lot.

That bouncer faces a second-degree murder charge.

The venue's owner and manager are charged with hiring unlicensed armed security.

Investigating officers said Blind Tiger employees tried to cover up evidence.

That, along with a couple other recent shootings, led the ABC to suspend the bar's license.