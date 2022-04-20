Blind Tiger temporarily closing after city's safety review board pays visit

Greensboro City officials said the Safety Review Board found safety and code violations at the venue.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro nightclub is closing temporarily after a visit from the city's Safety Review Board.

City officials said the board visited Blind Tiger and found safety and code violations at the venue, as well as unpermitted structural changes, which prompted the closure.

Officials didn't have a timeline for when the venue could reopen.

The city did not say if two recent shooting investigations at the nightclub have anything to do with the violations or temporary closure.

City officials expect to have further details on the matter later this week.

So who is on the Safety Review Board and when do they visit a business? Here's what you should know about the board, its purpose and its process.

Who is on the Safety Review Board?

The Safety Review Board consists of a four-member panel and includes a member of the Greensboro Police Department Command Staff, a member of the Greensboro Fire Department Fire Marshal's Office, and a member of the Department of Neighborhood Development and a member of the Department of Building and Inspection.

What's the purpose of the Safety Review Board?

The city explains the purpose of the Safety Review Board in a document and includes the following: