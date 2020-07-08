Blind Tiger to reopen in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A popular live music venue is reopening in Greensboro. The Blind Tiger will welcome back customers starting Friday.
The Blind Tiger will serve food and only 125 people will be let in which is one-fourth capacity. Music fans will be seated, must wear a mask and practice social distancing. They said they got their plan approved by law enforcement.
Under phase 2, music halls are not allowed to reopen if patrons are not seated. Blind Tiger said customers will be seated at tables, six feet apart.